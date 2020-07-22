Was going through some old notes this week from a few sessions I had last year with a college golf buddy who has become a sought after mental game coach.

Here are two questions we dove into often.

Describe your mindset when at your absolute best or in the zone. Estimate the percentage of time you’re in the zone. What are the factors most connected to you being at this level?

Describe your mindset when at your absolute worst. Estimate the percentage of time you’re at this level. What are the factors most connected to you being at this level?

We don’t think about being in the zone at work too much. But our level of performance is key to providing peace of mind to our customers. Knowing ourselves better enables us to improve to “level up”. 1% improvements that compound over time pay off exponentially.