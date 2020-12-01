Execute and learn

Thoughts and quotes on executing ideas.

Execution is the carrying out or putting into effect of a plan, order, or course of action.” Webster

The ultimate form of optimization is elimination. Nothing is more effective than removing the ineffective. James Clear

Before you throw more time at the problem, throw more focused action at the problem. You don’t need more time, you need fewer distractions. James Clear

I don’t think you can take a class or read a book and go from having no hustle to lots of hustle. You have to put yourself in situations where you can prove to yourself that you can hustle and figure things out along the way. Kat Cole

If you’re efficient, you’re doing it the wrong way. The right way is the hard way. The show was successful because I micromanaged it—every word, every line, every take, every edit, every casting. That’s my way of life. Jerry Seinfeld

I also found this story and thought process around execution from Derek Sivers worth thinking about:

Above all, the most exciting byproduct of executing is learning. Ask yourself, “What have I learned today?”